Mid Wales architects will help shape the future

Lewis Williams and Ffion Ellis have been taken on as architectural assistants by Hughes Architects as part of its commitment to developing leaders of the future in the industry.

The practice has offices in Newtown and Welshpool, Powys, and Aberystwyth in Ceredigion. Its team of architects and architectural technicians work on a range of residential and commercial projects throughout the region and other parts of the UK.

"It's essential to invest not only in the physical development of a business but in the people that make the business work," said Doug Hughes, Principal Architect and Managing Director of Hughes Architects.

"Lewis and Ffion will develop their skills at the practice as it continues to grow as well as bringing their ideas and inspiration to projects."

Lewis is from Guilsfield, near Welshpool and studied architecture at University of Wales Trinity St David and Ffion is from Llanfair Caereinion and studied architecture at University of Westminster.

The appointments come as Hughes Architects moves forward on the development of its new office in Welshpool. It will move from its current office in Broad Street to Berriew Street where it has acquired new premises that are currently being refurbished.

The company reached the finals of this year's prestigious Powys Business Awards.