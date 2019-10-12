Landslide road should re-open

The A490 near Guilsfield has been closed since September 30 when a substantial amount of material including soil, stone and trees covered the road. The landslide happened near the Valley View Holiday Park, Pentre’r Bierdd.

Powys County Council has removed over 3,000 tonnes of material from the landslide. Excavators are currently finishing removing the spoil and today will install a drainage ditch to direct surface water on site to positive drainage.

However, the council said that, with heavy rainfall expected over the next 48 hours, the road will remain closed over the weekend and will be monitored over the weekend.

Councillor Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Environment, said arrangements will be made to clean up the A490 on Monday. A further site visit will take place following the clean-up with a view to re-opening the road Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

“We appreciate the inconvenience the public has experience and apologise for the length of time this road closure has been in place but the safety of road users is paramount and will always take priority.”