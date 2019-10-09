McDonald's planning to open in Welshpool

The company has put a planning application forward to Powys County Council asking for permission for an outlet at the Buttington Cross Enterprise Park, next to the roundabout of the A483 and Rhalt Lane.

It says the restaurant will bring 30 full time and 35 part-time jobs to the town. It will include a drive-through, that the planning application says will account for about half of the expected trade.

The application says: "Consideration has been given to Welshpool’s designated centre, however no sites have been identified as being suitable for a drive thru style restaurant."

It says that a number of supermarket sites are situated in close proximity to the centre, but none of these has large expanses of underused car parking.

"Indeed car parks are smaller than would typically be found in similar sized towns," it adds.