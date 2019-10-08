Concern for missing woman, 47

Fiona Evans, 47, has been missing from Middletown since Sunday, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

Officers say that she has links to Birmingham and could be travelling on the train network. She is described as around 5ft 4ins tall, with mid to long, brown hair. She has glasses and often wears a black anorak.

“We are concerned for the welfare of 47-year old Fiona," a police spokesman said.

We are concerned for the welfare of 47-year old Fiona Evans who has been #missing from Middletown near #Welshpool, Powys, since Sunday, October 6. She's described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with mid to long, brown hair. She has glasses and often wears a black anorak. pic.twitter.com/tXB9vd7KUd — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) October 8, 2019

"She has links to Birmingham and likes to travel by train," said officers.

"From Birmingham she could travel to any part of the country, so we are appealing for anyone, particularly those using the rail network, to contact us if you have seen her."

Anyone who can help should call 101 and ask for Dyfed-Powys police, report information online at DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”