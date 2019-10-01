Work to re-start on new Welshpool school

Now the council is looking for contractors to finish the 360-pupil Welshpool Church in Wales School, which is being built as part of the Welsh Government and Powys County Council’s 21st Century Schools programme.

The publication of the tender package is a major step forward for this school building project, and follows a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire process.

Work on the new school started last July but came to a halt in March when the main contractor Dawnus Construction Ltd went into administration.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “The publication of the tender package is a major step forward for this school building project.

“We are keen to see this new school completed as soon as possible and now the tender is available, we are one step closer to resuming work on site.

“This has been a testing period for the school community and the council will do everything to keep delays to a minimum. This new school is an important part of our 21st Century Schools Programme and our aim is for the school to open by September 2020.

It is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in early December.

Details of the tender can be found on the etenderwales website.