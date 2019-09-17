Welshpool rugby fans see red - or rather they don't

So when shoppers went into Welshpool's Aldi store this week to find, not Wales but English rugby shirts and other memorabilia on the shelves, they saw red over the white English kit.

Scores of people took to social media to complain about the mix-up, saying that it was ridiculous that shoppers could not get the Welsh shirts to wear when supporting their home team.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “The merchandise was delivered in error but Welsh rugby Specialbuys are now available at the Welshpool store.”

The Rugby World cup is taking place in Japan.