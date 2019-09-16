Stalled school project contracts awarded

Work building the £11.5 million, 360-pupil English Medium Church in Wales (CIW) School in Welshpool was just over half way when the main building contractor, Dawnus Construction Ltd went bust last March.

The school was supposed to have been finished by the start of this new school year, but is now expected to be delayed by a year until next September 2020.

Education portfolio holder, councillor Myfanwy Alexander has awarded contracts to Herefordshire based architect, Architype and global construction giants WSP worth more than £120,000.

The £51,319, contract with WSP will see them go into the current building and conduct condition surveys and report on the work that has been completed so far.

Architype have been awarded a contract worth just under £71,000 and are known as PassivHaus experts – which is a low-energy design standard.

Powys County Council's education services senior manager, Marianne Evans, said: “The council is in the process of re-tendering for a main contractor to complete the construction.

“There is also a need to secure the continued service of the main architectural/engineering design consultants that were originally commissioned by Dawnus.

“Architype were commissioned by Dawnus to provide an architectural design service and has a strong expertise in designing “PassivHaus” buildings including schools.

“WSP were commissioned by Dawnus to provide a mechanical/engineering design service.

“An integrated approach is between both is required to deliver PassivHaus accredited schemes.

“Officers have engaged with both companies and discussions have been positive, fee proposals have been received from both to provide design support for the completion of the project.”

Welshpool councillor Graham Breeze said: “I’m delighted to see that progress is now being made and fully support this proposal.

“I look forward to seeing the building programme re-started.”

PCC has said that a re-tendering package for the building project will be published online by the end of the month.

Welshpool CIW is one of three schools hit by the demise of Swansea based Dawnus earlier this year.

Plans to build a Welsh medium school in Welshpool – Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng – and an all through (4-18) new school building for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth, that were also affected by the collapse of Dawnus, are still at the planning stages.