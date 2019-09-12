Work to restart on new Welshpool school

Construction started in July last year but came to an abrupt halt in March when the main contractor Dawnus Construction Ltd went into administration.

Now a tender package to complete the primary school is being drawn up and will be published at the end of this month.

Powys County Council is looking for contractors to finish the 360-pupil Welshpool Church in Wales School, which is being built as part of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools programme.

The project is approximately half finished with 27 out of a scheduled 52-week programme completed before the company went into administration.

Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, said: “This has been a frustrating time for local people and we are all keen to see the new school completed without delay but there have been a number of complicated steps which needed to be completed before we were ready to put the completion work out to tender.

“We are working very hard to keep delay to a minimum and I would like to add my personal thanks to the community of the school who have been continuing to work together productively and in good spirits in these testing times.”

Details of the tender will be published on the etenderwales website.

The new school is an important part of the county council’s review of primary education in Welshpool, and the aim is for the school to open by September 2020.