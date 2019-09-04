Appeal as hospice shop gets set to reopen in Welshpool

Severn Hospice’s Welshpool store has been undergoing an extensive refurbishment over the summer to enhance the shopping experience for supporters.

Nurses from the charity, which helps care for families living with an incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, will officially cut the ribbon to unveil the shop on September 12.

Retail bosses at the hospice have launched a recruitment drive to find a new assistant community shop manager to join the team, which raised £1.1million across all its shops last year.

Volunteers are also being sought to give up their spare time to help make a difference in their community.

Annette Wallis, retail area manager at Severn Hospice, said: “We can’t wait for all of our supporters to see our new-look shop when it reopens in Welshpool this month.

“Our builders have been working hard throughout August to make the shop more user friendly for our customers, donors and our team.

“Now we’re busy making final preparations ready for the shop’s grand reopening at 10am on September 12.

“We might not be open for business just yet, but we'd still love to receive your quality donations. You can bring your pre-loved clothes, collectables, toys, books and more to us anytime between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.”

The High Street store is the latest of the hospice’s 27 shops to receive a makeover, with stores in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge, Oswestry already refurbished.

For more information about joining the team visit severnhospice.org.uk/join-us