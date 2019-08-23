Menu

Sheep rescued by firefighters - in pictures

By Mat Growcott | Welshpool | News | Published:

It was a bit of a woolly moment for a sheep that got stuck on an embankment in a village near Welshpool.

Firefighters rescued the sheep from the overgrowth – picture: @TomHatfieldRE

Firefighters were called to rescue the trapped animal in Marton at about 5pm last night.

The sheep was stuck in the brambles

The sheep had become stuck in the brambles on the embankment and was rescued by crews using ropes.

Two crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington and it took about an hour and 15 minutes to free the animal.

Tom Hatfield, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue, tweeted: "I don't know who looks more pleased?"

