Menu

Advertising

Police want to trace key witness to Ardleen crash

By Sue Austin | Welshpool | News | Published:

Police want to speak to a witness who may be able to help them in their enquiries into a crash near Welshpool in which a man died.

Police issue appeal

Three vehicles, a blue Ford Fusion, a black Vauxhall Astra and a Morrisons lorry, collided on the A483 in Ardleen, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Officers say that sadly, the 77-year-old driver of the blue Ford Fusion died at the scene. Several casualties were taken to hospital at the time, and have since been released.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys police said: "Information from witnesses suggests a black vehicle, possibly a 4x4, was travelling northbound away from Welshpool, and swerved to avoid the collision. Officers are keen to speak to the driver."

The driver or anyone who was travelling along this road at the time of the collision, and has dashcam footage, or saw the collision or the vehicles involved, is being urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Dyfed-Powys Police.

Report information either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Welshpool Mid Wales Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News