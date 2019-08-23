Police want to trace key witness to Ardleen crash

Three vehicles, a blue Ford Fusion, a black Vauxhall Astra and a Morrisons lorry, collided on the A483 in Ardleen, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Officers say that sadly, the 77-year-old driver of the blue Ford Fusion died at the scene. Several casualties were taken to hospital at the time, and have since been released.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys police said: "Information from witnesses suggests a black vehicle, possibly a 4x4, was travelling northbound away from Welshpool, and swerved to avoid the collision. Officers are keen to speak to the driver."

The driver or anyone who was travelling along this road at the time of the collision, and has dashcam footage, or saw the collision or the vehicles involved, is being urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Dyfed-Powys Police.

Report information either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.