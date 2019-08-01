Welshpool traffic system delay

The discovery of unrecorded BT fibre optic cables at the bottom end of Brook Street in the town centre will result in additional work. It could delay the final switch-over for five to six weeks.

The changes to the traffic system are part of a project being carried out by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency on behalf of the Welsh Government, who are responsible for any decisions and changes to the project.

Alun Griffiths Ltd are the contractors completing the project while the agency has engaged Powys County Council to manage the contract on their behalf.

Adrian Jervis, the council’s Head of Highways, Transport & Recycling, said: “A BT line has been discovered by the contractor some distance from a location shown on utility plans in Brook Street and at a shallow depth requiring immediate action.

“Work to lower the line ducting may take approximately five weeks to complete. Work in all other areas of the town should be completed this week, meaning the main town centre area will be free of roadworks.

“However, the switch-over to the new traffic system is reliant on the completion of the Brook Street work and therefore that this may be delayed for approximately six weeks.”