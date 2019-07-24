Welshpool war hero dies just weeks before 100th birthday

Flags are being flown at half-mast from the Town Hall in Welshpool in honour of Ted Jones.

Mr Jones, lived at the Hafren Residential Home. His wife, Ruth died several years ago and he leaves a son, John.

A member of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers, he was president of the RWF Comrades Association.

In an interview in 2016 Mr Jones revealed that he was one of the 115 men to have been chosen to join the ‘Suicide Squads’ of Operation Collar during the Dunkirk evacuation.

He said that the men were selected to go back and create havoc on the beaches of Dunkirk following the evacuation. Their daring raid went on to inspire the Commandos, and special forces like the SAS and the US Army Rangers.

"When we landed on the beach at Calais the Germans were waiting for us, so we opened up on them with the Thompson machine gun," he said.

"Well that's what we'd been told to do, just cause as much damage as we could, kill as many Germans as possible - then get the hell out of there again.

"When we'd shot the first two guards all the flood lights had come on, so the speedboat had put out back to sea.

"In the meantime the beach was now crawling with German patrols looking for us. All we could do was hide in the rushes and hope.

"I said my prayers several times that night, I didn't think I was getting out of there."

Mr Jones survived and went on to serve in Burma.

He was awarded his Military Medal in Burma for taking out Japanese bunkers single handed. He was injured and was medevacked out and American soldier who went on to become comedian and actor Jackie Coogan. He also served in Madagascar.

After the war he returned to farming.

He was an active member of the Burma Star Association, Welshpool RWF Old Comrades and Welshpool Royal British Legion. He acted as parade marshal on numerous occasions and also put standard bearers from Mid Wales and Shropshire through their paces at special training events once held regularly in the town hall.