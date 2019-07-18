Firm praised by ministers for energy savings

Ken Skates AM, Economic Minister for Wales and Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth, UK Government Minister for Wales, visited the global headquarters and manufacturing facility.

They were given a briefing about the company before touring the offices and the new 5,500sq metre global manufacturing and distribution facility which opened earlier this year.

The new facility, built by the Welsh Government, will allow Invertek Drives Ltd to increase manufacturing capacity of its variable frequency drives to 400,000 a year.

“We were able to provide an update on the continued growth of Invertek globally as we celebrate our 21st anniversary year,” said Rhydian Welson.

“The ministers were also able to see how our investment in innovation has ensured the continued development of our VFD technology which is used globally to provide motion control for motors in a wide range of applications.”

UK Government Minister for Wales, Lord Bourne said: “Following the UK Government’s decision to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050, it is encouraging to see Welsh businesses such as Invertek Drives Ltd designing and manufacturing technologies that can be used to make significant energy savings in industry and commercial buildings.

“Contributing more than £5 million annually to the Powys economy and employing over 200 people, Invertek Drives Ltd is a shining example of a Welsh business that is investing not only in Mid Wales but also in the future of green technology.”

Invertek Drives Ltd employs 200 people at its base in Wales, UK and distributes its drives globally through a network of sales partners in 80 countries.