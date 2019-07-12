Two taken to hospital after crashes near Shropshire village

The collision between two cars happened at 7am on the B4386 near to the Ayleford Bridge junction in Marton, near Welshpool. Two people have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police, the fire service and two air ambulances attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "Motorists are advised of delays in the area.

We are currently at a serious road traffic collision on the B4386 near Marton. The road will remain closed for the foreseeable.

OZ21 and OZ04 pic.twitter.com/kkaZvzG8q4 — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) July 12, 2019

A second collision happened at around 7.50am nearby on the same road. Nobody was hurt but the road is currently closed.