Two taken to hospital after crashes near Shropshire village

By Nick Humphreys | Welshpool | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash at a Shropshire village this morning.

The scene of the first crash near Welshpool this morning. Picture: OPU Shropshire

The collision between two cars happened at 7am on the B4386 near to the Ayleford Bridge junction in Marton, near Welshpool. Two people have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police, the fire service and two air ambulances attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "Motorists are advised of delays in the area.

A second collision happened at around 7.50am nearby on the same road. Nobody was hurt but the road is currently closed.

Welshpool Mid Wales Local Hubs News Minsterley Shrewsbury
