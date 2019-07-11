£10million investment scheme is approved

The county council’s cabinet yesterday(9) supported plans for the council to work with Housing Association partner ClwydAlyn to develop plans for new Extra Care accommodation at the council’s Neuadd Maldwyn offices in Welshpool – which are scheduled for closure.

The plans, including the transfer of the council building to the housing association at no cost, were supported in principle subject to a further report confirming the viability of the scheme.

Extra Care schemes provide an independent living option where older people can live in their own self-contained home while accessing a wide range of communal facilities and access to personal care support packages

Corporate Director for Children and Adult Services, Ali Bulman said: “Extra Care accommodation is recognised as an excellent way of supporting people in their own communities, providing them with the care they need without having to move into residential care.

“A review of older people’s accommodation in Powys has identified Welshpool as a priority area for the development of Extra Care. A gap analysis found that the town has significant demand for such a service with little or no facilities to meet the need.

“Neuadd Maldwyn is a convenient level, town centre site with excellent transport links opportunities that has huge potential to be converted into exciting extra care accommodation serving the town and surrounding areas.

“Working with ClwydAlyn we believe we have a golden opportunity to create something very special and address a known demand for community based services.”

Craig Sparrow, executive director of development for ClwydAlyn said: “ClwydAlyn are delighted to be involved and working in partnership with Powys over this innovative scheme which will benefit people across the whole county for generations to come.

“There will be full consultation and we look forward to meeting all involved as this exiting scheme progresses. The plan is to create in the region of 60 self-contained apartments built on the site which will be sympathetically designed incorporating the listed buildings subject to planning permission.”