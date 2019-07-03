Mid Wales church hosting festival of talents

Leighton, near Welshpool, will be holding the festival at its Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, July 13.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "In this unique Victorian church there will be a whole plethora of skills and hobbies on show including tapestries, embroidery, model railways, knitted items, paintings, a history of the church, poetry writing, a walking exhibition, a Llanfair Ginny exhibition, ancient maps, stylish modern sewn items, choral music, a raffle and so much more.

"Also the much admired white angel carved by Georgina Naylor, the daughter of John Naylor who built much of Leighton in the 1840s to 1860s, will be decorated for the occasion, and an exhibition of recent belfry improvements will be on display."

There will be a preview session from 10am to noon, and it will be fully open from noon to 5pm.

On Sunday, July 14, it will be open from noon to 5pm.

Entry is free and cream teas will be available throughout the weekend.

The exhibition will end with a ‘Songs of Praise’ service at 6.30pm on Sunday.

For more information call 01938 555043.