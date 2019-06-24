Andrew's handbike LeJog challenge

Mr Paddison from Welshpool will be using a specially adapted handbike to travel just under 1,000 miles in 13 days as part of a six strong team raising money for three charities.

The 56-year old is a "Thalidomider", born with two short arms, no right leg and a curved spine, the affect of the drug Thalidomide, developed in the 1950s to to combat the effects of severe morning sickness of pregnancy.

He said: "I am not a victim, but a product of Thalidomide, I have known nothing else since I was born and I want to show it should not deter you from leading an active healthy lifestyle.

“You adapt and I will be hand cycling a handbike which I have adapted to include a Torque sensor hub electrical motor. This ebike only assists when needed,on climbs or strong headwinds, you have to put the physical effort in.

"To attempt the challenge I will have other cyclists for company, Team Paddison for encouragement and companionship over the 13 days."

The former planning executive said that, apart from showing that limitations should not deter you, he was undertaking the challenge to raise money for three cancer charities - Macmillan Cancer Support, Prostate Cancer UK and Bloodwise.

“We’re going to be doing 70 to 80 miles a day, going up to between 90 and 92 when we hit Scotland. I’m more concerned with the bike letting me down than I am about my body coping with the challenge. Devon and Cornwall will be immensely hard going and will really test the power assist I’ve put in place.”

He has even built a back up bike in case of technical problems.

Mr Paddison will be blogging about his adventure, which begins on July 12, on the facebook page, Team Paddison.

Anyone who wants to support the challenge can do so through www.justgiving.com/companyteams/TeamPaddison.