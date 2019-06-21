Politician calls for moratorium on new incinerators

During questions to Julie James, minister responsible for planning policy, the Assembly Member for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, asked for the Welsh Government to implement a moratorium on all new incinerators while a full and detailed review is carried out, ahead of a national waste strategy.

Broad Energy Limited is planning to submit an application for a 150,000 tonne waste incinerator at Buttington Quarry, near Welshpool.

The size of the incinerator means that Welsh Government ministers, under the Developments of National Significance Process, will make the decision on its approval rather than the local planning authority.

Mr George said: “I believe that the Welsh Government should take some time to consider whether the current processes and rules surrounding waste incinerators are fit for purpose, and in so doing, develop a national plan. A moratorium on all new incinerators should be put in place whilst this is carried out.

“Large scale applications, such as the proposed Buttington incinerator, are now decided in Cardiff by Welsh Government Ministers, whereas previously, decisions were made at local level. I was opposed to this change. We must ensure that the decision making processes allow for communities to have a strong voice. It is local people who understand best how developments may impact them. For example, it is local people who know whether their road networks are suitable for large scale developments.”