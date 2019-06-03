Advertising
Motorcycle fire in Welshpool
A motorcyclist had a lucky escape when the machine caught fire after it collided with the kerb.
Welshpool firefighters were called out to the scene on the edge of the town when the motorcycle burst into flames.
The accident happened on Friday morning.
Firefighters said the motorcycle had slipped on the road surface and fuel leaking from the accident caused the machine to bet set alight.
"Fortunately there were no major injuries to rider," a spokesman said.
