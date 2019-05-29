Next phase for Welshpool’s road system alterations

Contractors say roadworks will be carrying on throughout June, which will return Brook Street to two-way traffic.

Eight years ago a one-way system was introduced in the town by the Welsh Government.

The 2011 changes included the A458 traffic using Broad Street westbound and B4381 Brook Street eastbound.

But following the work there was a crop of accidents and calls for a U-turn on the changes. Following a consultation last year it was announced that a complete overhaul of the traffic system would take place.

The consultation said that concerns had been expressed over pedestrian safety along Broad Street as well as inappropriate driver behaviour through the main shopping area of the town. This included speeding and undertaking as well as illegal double parking obstructing traffic lanes.

The work got under way in April.

Last week works to one side of Church Bank as well as work to the junction of Salop Road and Mill Lane was completed. There will now be night closures on Salop Road and Church Street for several weeks.

A statement from Traffic Wales says: “The contractor will complete the works in Brook Street and Jehu Road as soon as possible.

Advertising

“Traffic islands by the NFU will be altered to allow two-way traffic along Brook Street. At this point the right-hand turn into Church Street will be permanently closed.”

It said Brook Street would be be open to two-way traffic on June 21 although it would close for the Welshpool Transport Festival on June 22 and 23 as a temporary measure.

The work will include the installation of a zebra crossing for pedestrians in Broad Street, close to the town hall as well as the narrowing of the road by markings and also physical measures put in place.

The contractor will attend a Business Forum on June 17 at 6pm in the Town Hall to talk about the changes with traders.