Welshpool council to declare a climate crisis

Councillor David Senior has put forward a plan to the authority, to set in place formal proposals with actions to achieve.

In a paper that will go to the council on Wednesday, it states that there is a need to put in a plan, and it states the authority has been inspired by Bristol City Council who called a climate emergency in November.

It states: "Extreme weather events this last two years have presented severe challenges to transport, agriculture and other services, though what we have experienced in the Welshpool area area is almost insignificant compared to many parts of the world.

"Unless we act on climate, we collectively face the greatest threat to our local and global environment. According to October’s Intergovernmental Panel on climate change 1.5C report, humanity has 12 years to deliver the major actions needed to turn this around, so we can avoid reaching tipping points where we no longer have the ability to avoid extreme weather events. It is clear to many of us that we must act locally and globally.

"Business as usual is clearly no longer an option. We need local wisdom and action to increase our resilience and to prepare for the changes already in the system. Welshpool can play its role in preventing dangerous and extreme weather events."

The plan includes moves to declare a climate emergency, take action to reduce the councils carbon footprint, and help move Welshpool towards a net zero carbon producer.

It also includes work to work with organisations to help counter climate change, and call on the Welsh and UK Government to provide support and resources.

The plan adds: "Humans have already caused irreversible climate change, the impacts of which are being felt around the world. Global temperatures have already increased by one degree.

"Councils around the world are responding by declaring a ‘Climate Emergency’ and committing resources to address this emergency."