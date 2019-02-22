Woman struck by truck in Welshpool collision

The woman was taken to the University Hospital of North Staffordshire in Stoke on Trent, after the collision with the Isuzu D-Max at Vicarage Gardens near to the tourist information centre at 9.45am this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including an air ambulance with police also called.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 9:45am today to a road traffic collision. We responded with an emergency ambulance, an air ambulance emergency car and an air ambulance.

"One patient has been transported to University Hospital of North Staffordshire, Stoke on Trent."