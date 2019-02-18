Renewable energy developer rearranges Welshpool meeting after public invited in error

Broad Energy unveiled plans last year to build an energy recovery facility at the Buttington Quarry near Welshpool.

The firm has said that 150,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste transformed into low-cost, low-carbon electricity, and create 35 jobs in the county.

The proposal followed a top-level report which revealed that more than three quarters of Powys' energy requirements were met by renewable energy last year.

A meeting was held between Broad Energy and Welshpool Town Council recently, but despite it being a closed meeting the public were invited in error.

Alistair Hilditch-Brown, chief executive of the Broad Group, explained: “We’re committed to engaging with local stakeholders and the public to gather as many views as possible on our proposals.

“We had been invited to attend a closed meeting with Welshpool Town Council to discuss our plans ahead of the launch of our formal public consultation. Unfortunately, members of the public were invited to the meeting, meaning we were no longer able to attend due to the legal constraints on the application at this stage.

“The statutory planning process limits our potential to publicly answer questions and disclose full details of the project, meaning our hands are tied.

"There will be opportunities for people to have their say on the proposals for Buttington ERF during the pre-application consultation process, and we are hopeful that Welshpool Town Council can rearrange the closed meeting with between us and its councillors as soon as possible.”

The planned ERF will create around 300 construction jobs and 35 permanent, skilled jobs when operational, and the organisation planning to work with local employment providers to ensure Powys residents get the first chance to secure jobs at the site.

A six-week consultation period is due to start in the coming months.