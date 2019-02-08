Welshpool Library to move

The move, which is likely to take place later this year, completes a review of county council owned buildings in the north of the county.

In December the council’s cabinet approved changes to office accommodation which confirmed the closure of Neuadd Maldwyn – the council’s main building in Welshpool – where the library is housed.

Now subject to ratification on February 13, it will move to the canalside museum.

Councillor Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Young People and Culture said: “We thank the public for taking part in the consultation and for their many constructive suggestions which were carefully considered. Our aim has always been to make sure that the library and museum had a stable and sustainable future and I believe the decision has achieved that goal.

“As a council we have already successfully co-located services in a number of towns and believe the decision will preserve valuable services in Welshpool and provide future opportunities for both the library and museum.”

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Highways, Recycling and Assets added; “We know the decision will be disappointing to some but we hope that service users and residents understand that we have to make the very best use of precious resources and that means taking difficult decisions.

“The financial pressures facing the council meant that the status quo was not viable and we believe that, having considered all options, co-location is the best option to maintain services and make the best use of the county council’s property.”