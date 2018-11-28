Mobile homes to offer ‘low-cost alternative’ to houses

A caravan park owner near Welshpool has submitted plans to site six mobile homes there.

Powys County Council has received the application from Wayne Maguire, of Maguire’s Park Homes, Tavern Caravan Park, Forden, a village which is three miles from Welshpool.

Agents Les Stephan Planning Ltd say in the Design and Access Statement that the new homes will improve the appearance of the park as they are of a much higher design standard.

Les Stephan Planning Ltd said: “The layout will be informal with substantial landscaping which will help the park homes blend into the landscape.

“The park homes will be designed, built and maintained to the highest possible quality.

“Every home will have private brick paved driveway with space for at least two cars, and all new homes come with a 10-year gold shield warranty.”

Agents believe that the park homes will also offer people who want to live in the Forden area an alternative to buying a house costing nearly £100,000 less.

They believe that the Planning Policy Wales guide from the Government states that residential mobile homes can make a contribution to overall housing provision and have to part to play in providing low cost accommodation for small households.

Mobile homes could play a part in delivering much needed affordable homes according to the statement.

Les Stephan Planning Ltd added: “Currently, park homes are being advertised at between £99,950 and £132,500.

“A new build three-bedroom detached bungalow in Forden is currently on the market at £230,000 and similar properties in the area are for sale at a price between £299, 995 and £365,000.

“The park homes are comfortable, spacious and well appointed.”

By Elgan Hearn, Powys LDR