Chip shop rescue firefighters praised for bravery

Matt Roberts and Ben Astley were travelling to a training day when they stopped for breakfast in Aberystwyth on Monday.

They noticed smoke and flames coming from the Express Fish and Chip Shop broke in, rescuing two people who lived in a flat above the takeaway.

While crew manager, Mr Roberts tackled the blaze with a fire extinguisher, firefighter, Mr Astley led the pair out of the smoke-filled shop.

An Aberystwyth fire crew was soon on the scene to ensure the fire was out and the building safe while the Welshpool pair carried on to Llandysul for the water training day they were attending. At the time the fire service said there was no doubt their actions saved the lives of those involved.

The two men travelled to Swansea for the finals of the Mid and West Wales Fire Service Celebrating Success Awards where they were among the runners-up.

Mr Astley said: “We went to Wetherspoons for breakfast but it was too early so we went for a walk to the front to stretch our legs,” said Ben.

“When we walked past the chippy we noticed flames coming out of one of the fryers. We tried to bang on the window to get someone’s attention but no luck.”