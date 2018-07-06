Families’ tributes to tragic microlight pair

Nick Jefferies, aged 54, who was an experienced pilot, and his son’s friend Scott Penlington, 25, from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, died in the crash at Cwm Bach, Builth Wells on September 18, 2016.

A two-day jury inquest concluded in Welshpool on Wednesday, and the jury found the pair had died from multiple blunt injuries.

They said a structural failure in the wing caused the accident, but they didn't know what caused the failure.

On Thursday, the families of the pair issued further tributes.

The family of Scott Penlington said: "Scott was a fun loving, kind hearted young man who lived life to the full. His Twitter bio statement was, 'Live life when you can, don’t regret just learn', he certainly did that.

"We knew he was very popular but we have been truly overwhelmed by the hundreds of tributes and outpouring of love for him.

"He always will be much loved, made us all very proud and will be desperately missed."

Mr Jefferies was the former flying instructor of One Direction popstar Harry Styles, who is from Homes Chapel.

His family described him as an 'adventure seeker who was fuelled by his love for life.

A statement said: "Lived a life full of humour, experiences, love and the Jefferies charm.

"Influenced the lives of many and inspired the hearts and minds of most.

"Would want to be remembered for his stories, advice and outlook on living a life without limits.

"Loved by his daughter Emilie, son Oliver and his right hand man, Norm.”