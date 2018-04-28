Canal pledge after £30 million project backed

Powys County Councillors last week adopted their latest local development plan which formally recognises the canal as one of the region's key tourism features.

Oswestry man Michael Limbrey, chairman of the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust, said: "This is fantastic news as the plan recognises that the historic Montgomery Canal is one of the county’s most significant tourism assets.

"With the support of the council behind us it will make it easier to press ahead with further work to link the Shropshire section into Wales and Welshpool and then work on the two miles near Newtown.

"This is a huge boost to reopen this canal which is known all around the country by enthusiasts.

"The target is for it to be reopened to Welshpool within 10 years and all the way to Newtown by 2029 and that is dependent on money.

"However this backing of the local development plan will help that to be delivered sooner rather than later.

“With this support from Powys County Council we can redouble our efforts to reopen the canal.

"With lottery support there are already active projects to extend the navigable length of the canal in Shropshire, to improve the towpath in Wales, and to repair structures and improve the condition of unnavigable lengths of the canal.

“The new plan recognises the economic benefits of the canal with its connection to the national canal network. Restoration will protect and enhance the canal’s valued flora and fauna and its many canal-age locks, aqueducts and bridges while creating many opportunities for outdoor recreation by residents and visitors."

Work has been going on for years to fully restore the canal, which once ran from Frankton near Oswestry all the way to Newtown.

The canal was originally closed in 1936 due to a burst bank and since the 1960s groups and volunteers have spent time restoring locks, bridges and weirs.

The restoration of a section of the canal to Crickheath near Oswestry is nearing completion.

An 11-mile stretch from the border to Welshpool is the next part of the project that needs completing, to join Mid Wales to the national network.

In Welshpool a volunteer group has worked to open the canal from Arddleen to Berriew and in Newtown a group has been set up to open a two-mile stretch into the town.

It has been estimated that the full project would cost £30 million.

Mr Limbrey is hoping the crucial backing from the new development plan will help to make the waterway thrive like other canals around the region and boost the economies of towns and villages along the route.

He said: "There are so many opportunities with having the canal open, it adds so much value."

Mr Limbrey said the popular Llangollen Canal attracts cyclists and walkers, helping the area's economy.

He said: "That is what we want to see on the Montgomery Canal, and with the local development plan passed it is a big boost in our bid to make that happen."