Hundreds on Newtown streets for illegal immigration protest and counter demo

The protest took place in Newtown, with the main anti-illegal immigration protest organised by the Newtown Action Committee, while counter demonstrators set up in opposition to the event.

The immigration protest, which included hundreds of people, marched from the Town Hall Grounds, down Back Lane, Broad Street, and then past the opposing demonstrators who were based on High Street.

Many of the main protestors carried either Welsh flags or Union flags, with anthemic Welsh songs playing from one truck, including Dafydd Iwan's Welsh-language folk song 'Yma o Hyd'.

Hundreds of people joined the protest, which marched down Broad Street

Some bore placards carrying the slogan 'free speech'.

Hundreds of people joined the protest, which marched down Broad Street

Counter protestors set up on High Street playing music, with a number of Mid Wales politicians, including Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr Labour MP Steve Witherden present.

Counter protestors set up on High Street

Dyfed-Powys Police had put a no-fly zone in place for drones ahead of the protest, while Newtown's Mayor, Pete Lewington urged those in the town to observe the event peacefully.

Hundreds of people joined the protest, which marched down Broad Street

A counter protest took place on High Street

It comes as a large Tommy Robinson-organised march has also been taking place in London.