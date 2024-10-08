Factory expansion backed for approval despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Monday, October 14, councillors will receive a report on a proposal for Pear Stairs which is owned by Boys and Boden.

The firm wants to extend the factory building and reprofile land at Unit A on the town’s Vastre industrial estate.

The land re-profiling is said to be “retrospective” as the work has already been done without the necessary authorisation.

The proposal for the former Laura Ashley Ltd distribution centre has also received 13 objections.

The application is in front of the planning committee as it has been “called in” by local Powys county councillor Joy Jones.

She said: “There has been a lot of work done without planning permission prior to this application.

“Residents have requested the right to speak to the committee as they feel that this development is having an impact on their quality of life and wildlife in the area.”

Newtown with Llanllwchaiarn Town Council has said that it supports the scheme.

Applicant, Dean Hammond of Boys and Boden explained that the company had bought the site in November 2020, and it was in a dilapidated state.

Mr Hammond said: “This extension is required to house some of our machines we use currently and purchase additional machines that are required to support our expansion.

“It is an integral part of our plans to relocate our existing Pear Stairs factory from Welshpool to Newtown.

“The size of the opportunity that can be realised by moving to the new site will enable us to not only safeguard the 62 existing jobs but also increase the workforce by 40 per cent through the creation of 25 new jobs.”

Mr Hammond explained that the company had “outgrown” it’s current site at Mill Lane in Welshpool and the new factory is designed to “absorb all our current and future expansion plans.”

Mr Hammond said: “It will provide an exceptional working environment for our current and new staff, and it will enable them to deliver our quality products in a more efficient and effective way.”

Senior planning officer Kate Bowen said that the objections had been “carefully” considered but will advise councillors to recommend approving the proposal.

Mrs Bowen said: “The economic benefits of the proposal are acknowledged and given weight as the development would support the relocation and expansion of an existing business in a location that the Local Development Plan (LDP) safeguards for employment uses.”