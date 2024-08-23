Progress on railway station improvements revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The development at Newtown station in Mid Wales will make both platforms fully accessible for the first time.

The lift shafts, stairs and main span of the footbridge have now been installed, with work continuing on the brickwork and cladding.

The next phase of the project will focus on the lift, mechanical and electrical installation.

Network Rail welcomed Montgomeryshire Member of the Senedd, Russell George, to the station to show him the footbridge and discuss the next stages of the project.

Contractor AmcoGiffen has been on site in Newtown since December, with all the work due to be completed by the end of this year.

Russell George on his visit to the station.

Mr George said: “I was delighted to be invited by Network Rail to visit Newtown station to see the progress being made on the accessible footbridge.

"This is my local station, and I often catch the train from here to get to Shrewsbury and then on to Cardiff or London.

"Most times I have used this station, I have seen someone with either a pram, a pushchair, or with a mobility issue, so the need for this new footbridge and lifts for passenger use is clear.

“I am pleased to see the work being carried out here to improve accessibility – it will be beneficial to Newtown and the wider area. I look forward to the project being completed and the new facility being in use.”

Newtown is one of six stations on the Wales and Borders route becoming step-free, with the improvements being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the UK Government’s Access for All programme.

Work on new accessible footbridges continues at Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Flint and Llanelli, while Ludlow station will see a lift added to its existing footbridge.

Helen Hodgson, senior sponsor for Network Rail’s Wales and Borders route, said: “We were pleased to welcome Russell George to Newtown station to show him the progress being made.’

“The accessibility improvements we are making mean all passengers – including those with limited mobility, those carrying heavy luggage or those with pushchairs – will have a step-free and accessible route to and between platforms 1 and 2 at Newtown for the first time.

“We look forward to seeing the completion of this work, which will provide a fully accessible station and more comfortable journeys for all rail users.”