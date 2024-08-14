Extra police patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dyfed Powys Police said that it would be using the funding to provide more police in the areas worst hit by anti-social behaviour.

Ten locations have been chosen across Powys, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire under an initiative named 'Operation Ivydene'.

In Powys the focus will be on Newtown and Brecon.

The money will equate to an extra 11,000 hours of police patrols in eah of the areas.

Dyfed Powys Police's Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “Antisocial behaviour can have a serious impact on the quality of life on people who want to go about their daily lives.

“These hotspots have been selected as the areas experiencing the highest volumes of violence and antisocial behaviour (ASB) offences and based on local intelligence.

“The patrols aim to provide a reassuring presence to help people feel safe while also proactively disrupting crime and acting as a deterrent.”

There will be about 27 hours per week of hotspot patrols in each of the areas – which are in addition to regular police patrols – which will also involve use of specialist resources, such as drones, depending on the issues being targeted.

Officers are also conducting surveys in the hotspots to help the force better understand and address the concerns of those living there.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn secured nearly £1 million from the Home Office to collaborate with Local Authorities and Dyfed-Powys Police on initiatives aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB).

He said: “ASB can have an overwhelming impact on its victims and, in some cases, on the wider community

“An effective response to antisocial behaviour requires innovation, strong partnerships between local agencies, and a mindset that puts victims first. These ASB Hotspot initiatives aim to achieve just that.

Over the next eight months, monthly monitoring will be underway and submitted to the Home Office.

Outcomes that will be reported on include hours of visible foot patrols, weapons recovered, number of arrests, number of ASB powers used, and number of stop searches.

Earlier this year, the government announced that every police force in England and Wales would receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeted in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.

It followed the successful piloting of the approach in 10 areas, which saw more than 80,000 hours of patrols carried out in the six months since it launched.