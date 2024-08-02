Concerns raised over plans for historic 18th century Georgian mansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last month full and listed building planning applications were lodged with Powys County Council by the Pugh family for a 197 square foot extension at Garthmyl Hall.

The proposal would replace a marquee which is used as a wedding venue there but heritage organisations believe the applicant should be looking at other options for the country house.

The Victorian Society said: “Garthmyl Hall is a Grade II-listed building, built in 1762 and remodelled in 1859 by James K. Colling for Major Gould.

“The significance of this heritage asset derives from its status as a fine example of an Italianate country house of the mid-19th century, which is of additional interest as it represents the remodelling of an earlier house.

“Our concern lies with the scale and extent of the proposed single-storey extension.

“Although we appreciate that the current marquee detracts from the heritage asset, the proposed extension would significantly alter the proportions of the hall as seen in the round.”

The chosen style of extension reminds them of “20th century suburban hotel architecture” and they say it does not match the quality of the rest of the building.

Concerns have been raised over plans for an extension at Garthmyl Hall. Photo: Google

They ask whether the applicant has thought about “glazing over” the courtyard at the back of the hall as they believe this would overcome harm to the “overall aesthetic appeal” of the building.

Listed building consultee, Historic Buildings, and Places (HB&P) are part of the Ancient Monuments Society and also recommend “further options” to minimise harm to both the listed house and registered gardens.

HB&P added: “Given the impact on the garden’s axis, we would be unlikely to support a permanent structure in this location.”

Planning agent Gerallt Davies, of Roger Parry and Partners, explained the proposal in a planning statement.

He said: “The listed country house has been used as a wedding venue since 2014 and has had a marquee structure on the ground floor to accommodate guests, with the first floor being used for accommodation.

“The proposed extension will replace a temporary marquee structure, improving the appearance of the listed building.

“When looking at the proposed extension, we have been mindful of the existing exterior walls and their heritage significance.”

He explained that they have used the existing doorway and kept the external wall and window as part of the proposed extension.

Mr Davies added: “Although the business is still doing well, the function area being the marquee structure has always been a sore point not only for the applicants but for guests.

“The marquee structure does not fit in with the essence of the site or building, to replace it with a formal extension, sympathetic to the hall but making a viable function room will indeed improve the site once again.”

The application has been supported by Berriew Community Council.

A decision on the full planning application is expected by August 29 and the listed building consent application by September 11.