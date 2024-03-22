Town centre bank burgled - police still working out how much cash has been stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The burglary took place at the Santander Bank on High Street in Newtown, in the early hours of this morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for witnesses and said house-to-house enquiries are taking place.

The officers said the cash machine at the bank had been attacked from 'inside' the premises, adding that 'the scale of the theft is being determined'.

The incident took place between 1.13am and 1.20am.

A spokesman for the force urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Santander in Newtown. Photo: Google

He said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a burglary at Santander Bank at High Street, Newtown.

Sometime between 1.13am and 1.20am this morning the ATM was attacked from inside the bank. The scale of the theft is being determined.

"Police remain at the scene. House to house, CCTV, and other enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.