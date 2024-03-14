Police appeal for help to find missing girl

Dyfed Powys Police said that Grace, who is 5’8” tall, of slim build, with dyed blonde shoulder-length hair, was reported missing from Newtown earlier today.

Officers said Grace has links to the Blackpool and Manchester areas.

They have asked anyone who has seen or spoken with Grace to contact them.

People can do so online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101 and quoting reference '175 of March 14'.