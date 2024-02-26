New homes could be built at Caersws if granted planning permission

The application has been submitted by Newtown-based Mid Wales Property (MWP) who had held a pre-application consultation between December 14, 2023, and January 11 on the proposal to build at land next to Plas Maldwyn in Caersws.

Agents, Asbri Planning Limited explain that the 22 units earmarked for the site would be split into 13 two-bedroom properties and nine three bedroom properties.

Caersws Community Council held an “extraordinary” meeting on January 4 to discuss the pre-application plans.

Councillors raised concerns about the access and possible flooding issues caused by the site.

The council said it will respond in more detail when the application is lodged with Powys.

Asbri said: “The site is brownfield having previously occupied a building associated with the Llys Maldwyn Hospital

“It had been used for construction material storage associated with the residential conversion of the neighbouring Victorian Workhouse and later, Llys Maldwyn Hospital.

“The applicant has identified a local need for a mix of two and three bed quality affordable and mixed tenure housing.”

“It is considered that proposals comprise an exciting opportunity to develop a vacant land parcel in a sustainable location.

Powys planners are expected to decide the application by April 19.

The Grade II listed Victorian era Plas Maldwyn opened in August 1843.

It was the workhouse designated for the Newtown and Llanidloes area and would have accommodated around 300 paupers.

In 1948 it was sold to the NHS and became Llys Maldwyn Children’s ospital until its closure in 1999.

After being empty for several years, the building was converted into apartments.