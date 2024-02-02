"On par with spending over six months in Afghanistan" - fire fighter Craig completes mega running challenge

Craig Neil, from Newtown Fire Station, completed his challenge on Wednesday with a 9km run in Newtown raising nearly £900 for the Fire Fighters Charity in the process.

The aim of the challenge was to run 1km on day one, 2km on day two and so on, building up to 31km on day 31 - which is the equivalent of completing 12 marathons in one month.

Craig successfully completed the challenge and crossed a makeshift finish line at Newtown Fire Station. There, he was met with his fellow crew members and his family who have all supported him throughout this epic challenge.

Craig said: “I can easily say this has been one of the hardest things I have ever done! This has been more challenging than joining the Armed Forces, the Fire and Rescue Service and on par with spending over six months on duty in the sandy deserts of Afghanistan.

"It has certainly taken its toll mentally and physically so I’m going to be putting my feet up for a while and start looking for some new running shoes – mine are a little worn now!"

Craig thanked his wife, Sioned, who has been holding the fort at home and taking care of their young son Ioan, all while being heavily pregnant.

Craig and his young family

He was joined by Dave Latham on the majority of his early morning runs and he thanked his fellow crew members at Newtown Fire Station for their "unwavering support".

"What I’ve learned from completing this challenge is that you can always do better than yesterday by going the extra mile, or kilometre in this case! There’s still time to donate to my GoFundMe page, if you’re only able to spare the price of a pint or a coffee, I’d be so grateful.”

Craig Neil with his two-year-old son Ioan Neil

Throughout his challenge, Craig has been raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity - which provides lifelong support for serving and retired members of the UK’s fire and rescue services.