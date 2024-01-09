Police appeal to help find missing Newtown man, 47

Officers say that the 47-year-old, named as Stephen, is believed to have left his home on foot in the early hours of Tuesday and is known to like walking in the area.

Stephen is described as a white male, 5ft 9/10 inches tall with a grey/ginger beard. He is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a heavy metal T-shirt, black hoody, navy walking boots and a blue Puffa style jacket.

Dyfed-Powys police say anyone with information that might help officers find him should contact them on 101 or through the police website.