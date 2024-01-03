Council urges public to report suspicious activity after vandalism closes public toilets

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council has issued the plea after it was forced to close the Back Lane Car Park toilets in the town.

In an update the council said the closure had come after vandals had blocked the plug holes with tissues and left the taps running.

The result was flooding and electrical problems.

The authority said it had now managed to fix the issue and reopen the toilets, but urged people to report any suspicious activity.

In a statement it said: "Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council faced an unfortunate disruption during the Christmas period as vandals targeted the public toilets on Back Lane car park. The malicious actions resulted in the temporary closure of the facilities, causing inconvenience for residents and visitors alike.

"Vandals targeted the toilets by leaving all taps running and stuffing tissue in the plug holes, leading to flooding and triggering an electrical outage that impacted the operation of the taps. This act of vandalism not only inconvenienced users but also posed a challenge to the operational functionality of the facilities.

"The town council sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period. Prompt action was taken to rectify the issues and restore full functionality to the public toilets. The necessary repairs and clean up have been completed, ensuring that the facilities are now fully operational once again.

"The town council would like to express gratitude for the patience and understanding of the community whilst the issue was managed. Acts of vandalism can be disheartening, but the town council remains committed to maintaining and enhancing public facilities for the benefit of all residents and visitors.

"The town council urges residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious or of concern regarding the facilities. Community engagement is crucial in maintaining the safety and security of public spaces. If you observe any unusual activity or have information related to the recent incident, please report it to the town council or local authorities."