Holiday park objectors want plans 'called in' for scrutiny

Earlier this month, Graham Grigg of GF Grigg quarry lodged an application with the council for 89 holiday lodges, an informal recreation area, a fishing pond and two other ponds, games room and additional recreation facilities at the quarry.

The quarry is sited on the flank of Maesmawr Hill, Penstrowed above the A489 main road.

The Montgomeryshire branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales (CPRW) have asked for it to be “called in” as it is “raising many issues”.

The quarry at Penstrowed from the A489 main road. Photo: Google.

It had also objected to the original application which had been for 94 lodges, which was withdrawn by earlier this year.

The group argues that while the development may not be “quite as crowded” as the previous proposal it is still not “low density”.

CPRW said: “We wish to object most strongly to the application. We are presented with a very large number of lodges on an extremely exposed location on the side of a hill visible to people journeying along the valley and to residents facing it from across the Severn Valley.

“The developers are at pains to point out that the lodges will be an improvement on the ‘industrial buildings’ that are presently on site. ”

“However, that is not the base against which the development should be measured.

“Usually when quarries reach the end of their economic life there is a requirement for the land to be rehabilitated.”

CPRW points out that this is a condition attached to planning permission for the site and it believes the yardstick should be whether a holiday park is better than the site being returned to its former state.

Penstrowed is part of the Llandinam with Dolfor ward, which is represented by Conservative councillor Karl Lewis, who is the chairman of the council’s planning, taxi licensing and rights of way committee.

Councillor Lewis said: “The first time it was in, I received no objections from residents, and I had many comments that they thought it was a wonderful idea.”

He also said that Mochdre with Penstrowed community council had backed the previous application.

Councillor Lewis said that CPRW had contacted him in March when the first application was live.

He said, “At this time I have no reason or grounds to call the application into the committee.”

Mr Grigg’s planning agent, Jonathan Lambe, explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr Lambe said: “This proposal is to replace the intensive industrial and construction activities with 89 bespoke five star holiday lodges aimed at the over 50s.

“The site is set in the developed mature woodland expanded tree belts and mature tree cover.”

Mr Lambe claims the proposal could bring in up to £2.28 million to the local economy if the accommodation is used for 30 weeks a year.

He said: “The site needs a new appropriate and viable land use which would enable the site to be reinstated, landscaped and enable the existing enterprise to diversify.

Mr Lambe added that the scheme would: “retain employment and create additional job opportunities”.

A decision on the application needs to be made by January 26, 2024.