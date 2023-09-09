Christian group at the centre of mid Wales chapel graveyard road row speaks out

A Christian group embroiled in a row with grieving relatives over the building of a driveway and parking spaces in a mid Wales graveyard say their priority is to be good neighbours.

Signs have been placed on graves making an appeal to the trust
The Dolafon Trust is a part of the Plymouth Brethren church which wants to bring the Bethany Chapel, near Newtown, back into use but campaigners are aghast at the building work and want it stopped as a mark of respect.

