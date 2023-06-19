Rapid Reponse Team serve up a feast at community event

Volunteers at the Newtown event

The RRT is a global charitable organisation that operates at a local level and has operated within Newtown for numerous organisations for the last 10 years.

Local team leader, Rob Hawgood, said: "We have worked with Newtown Whitestars Junior Football Club in the past and we were delighted to be asked to help support the club on its 150th anniversary event on June 17.

"Throughout the day our team cooked up over 600 premium burger and sausage meals. With glorious weather chilled drinks were a big hit with over 1000 bottles of water and cans donated to players, coaches, parents and spectators alike.

He said a fantastic day was had by all with the RRT doing what they do best - supporting the community with care and compassion.

"It was a great privilege to be included in this key event and to show our support for local volunteers who give their own valuable time to train and coach the future stars."

The Newtown RRT will be back in action on June 24 supporting the Across Wales Walk and colleagues from Shrewsbury RRT will be at Shrewsbury Castle supporting the Shropshire Armed Forces Family Fun Day.

RRT is a global charity organisation helping to support local and international needs and is operated by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

As well as working with local emergency services, charity events, schools and support services RRT has been providing relief to those at the heart of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.