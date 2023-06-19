Former Motor World demolition plans re-submitted

The building as it is currently.

Just three months ago a similar application for the building in Newtown was thrown out by councillors at a meeting of Powys County Council’s planning committee.

This time around applicant Nigel Bryant of Surrey-based Manip Ltd has scaled down the proposal for retail space and four flats.

The previous application had been for six flats.

An artist's impression of how the building could look.

As part of a pre-application consultation, discussions have taken place between the applicant and Powys County Council planners on what sort of development can be agreed upon.

The site is in a conservation area with several historic buildings close by,.

A heritage impact statement by Michael Harris of Winterburn Heritage and Planning, explains how the new application would blend into the area.

Mr Harris said: “As these proposals have the potential to impact on a group of nearby designated historic assets, an assessment of the potential degree of impact is required.

“The development had been redesigned several times in seeking to overcome concerns raised regarding design.”

Mr Harris said that the new design has lowered the building’s height and that the proposal is now for two gable elevations to the street, with three storeys above a retail unit with red and yellow brick to be used.

Mr Harris said: “The building will in many ways appear Victorian.

“It would still be taller than most buildings in its direct or immediate vicinity, however, the eaves height is in line with buildings further along Gas Street into Severn Street.”

Mr Harris believes that the scheme would improve the appearance of the site and it will become “a positive contributor to an area with a diverse character”.

As part of the pre-application consultation the council’s built heritage conservation officer Dr Sam Johnson has cast his eye over the new proposal.

Dr Johnson said: “Efforts have been made to bring the building in line with the height of nearby historic development.

“The building is not out of the general rhythm of a street scene or town roof scape.

“The design and materials have been selected to fit in with the area, and they conform with the SPG (supplementary planning guidance) for conservation areas.

“The proposal is likely to be supported in terms of built heritage.”

He added that details on the choice of brick, windows, door and potential shop front which are of the “utmost importance” and are likely to be included in any conditions placed upon any planning permission.