Newtown business praised for contribution to the cancer diagnostics industry

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP and Montgomeryshire MP, Craig Williams visited Cellpath in Newtown last Friday June 9th 2023.. Pictured from left to right, James Cleverly MP, Neil Haine (Cellpath) and Craig Williams MP. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Cellpath, which specialise in the manufacturing and supply of worldwide consumables, equipment and services to the cellular pathology sector, were founded in 1972 by the Webber family.

Mr Williams said Peter Webber and his sons had made an enormous contribution to the cancer diagnostics industry over the years, and also to Newtown and the wider area.

Cellpath was sold last year to American company Statlab, and Craig and the Foreign Secretary enjoyed meeting with the Webber’s and the new owners to discuss this exciting inward investment and their plans for the future growth of the company within Newtown.

Commenting, Craig Williams MP said: “It was great to take the Foreign Secretary to visit Cellpath in Newtown. Cellpath have been at the centre of cancer diagnostics since 1972 and have provided invaluable services to the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

“I was glad to be able to introduce the Foreign Secretary to the Webber family and in particular Cellpath Chairman Peter Webber, who has given so much to Montgomeryshire and its communities over many years.