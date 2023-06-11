Man critical after attack in the street

A second man was injured in the incident which happened in the town's Frankwell Street at about 5.50pm on Friday .

Dyfed Powys police say that following the assault a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital, by air ambulance.

"A 51-year-old man received injuries which did not require hospital treatment," a spokesperson said.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in police custody.