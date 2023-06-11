Man critical after attack in the street

By Sue AustinNewtownPublished:

A man was flown to hospital in a critical condition after an attack in Newtown.

A second man was injured in the incident which happened in the town's Frankwell Street at about 5.50pm on Friday .

Dyfed Powys police say that following the assault a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital, by air ambulance.

"A 51-year-old man received injuries which did not require hospital treatment," a spokesperson said.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in police custody.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield.

