Work to bridge the Severn about to start

Artist's impression fof the new bridge

The community is invited to attend a public drop-in session on June 13, between 3pm – 7pm, at Newtown Market Hall, to find out more about the new bridge, the construction process, and what will be happening locally while it is being built.

Connecting the riverside path and Pool Road in Newtown, the Welsh Government funded bridge will create a safe active travel link between the communities, businesses and amenities on each side of the river.

Construction firm, JN Bentley will be responsible for building the new bridge on behalf of Powys County Council, and, the council says, local communities on both sides of the river should expect to see them onsite from 19 June 2023 until the end of the year.

“This bridge will make such a difference to those living in the local area and will certainly provide them with the opportunity to make short journeys such as to work, school or the local shops, by bike or on foot, rather than having to get in the car.” Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said.

“The active travel routes across the county are improving and increasing year on year and we are excited that this new bridge, one of our most ambitious active travel projects, is finally coming to fruition after years of planning.