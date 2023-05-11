Notification Settings

Water company supplies hospital while engineers fix leak affecting properties

By Dominic RobertsonNewtownPublished:

A utilities company has been supplying a hospital with water while it works to fix a leak affecting a number of properties.

Tankers have been supplying water to Newtown Hospital while engineers work to fix a leak in the area.

The supply issue has been affecting homes and properties in the Llanfair Road area of Newtown since the early hours of the morning.

One of the sites affected is Montgomeryshire County Infirmary in Newtown.

Powys Teaching Health Board has said that the water company Hafren Dyfrdwy had responded quickly to ensure the hospital still has water supplies – piping water in through tankers parked outside.

Adrian Osborne, a spokesman for the health board, said: "The water company has responded quickly to ensure water continues to be provided to the hospital site and we are very grateful for their prompt action."

It is understood that the company has also been delivering water to homes affected by the issue.

An update from Hafren Dyfrdwy said they were hoping to have the leak fixed by 2pm.

It said: "Our engineers are still working super hard to get your water flowing normally again, however the repairs are proving to be trickier than we first expected and we’re now aiming to have this resolved by 2pm.

"We really do apologise if you’re still experiencing any issues with your supply because of this, rest assured we’re committed to getting this resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible for you."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

