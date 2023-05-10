Parking changes coming in for Newtown town centre – despite objections

Newtown Town Centre - looking down Broad Street with Severn Street to the right. Picture: Google Streetview.

The alterations, for Newtown, follow a public consultation last year on a new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) ordered by Powys County Council's cabinet member for a greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton.

The need for the new TRO follows the creation of a one-way traffic system in the town centre last year.

A consultation took place from December 2 to January 1 on proposals to modify parking bays along the High Street, and to introduce controls to address inconsiderate and obstructive parking near Wesley Street and Broad Street.

But proposals to change parking around Penygloddfa Primary School along Llanfair Road and School Lane received objections.

Powys county councillor for Newtown West, Pete Lewington, said that he “understands the points raised by the objectors” on the changes proposed to School Lane.

Councillor Lewington suggested an alternative proposal to allow some on street parking to continue along a section of School Lane outside of school hours.

He supported changing a small section of the no waiting at any time prohibitions along School Lane from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Councillor Charlton was advised by the council’s traffic systems manager, Tony Caine, to “note but overrule” the objections and go with the original proposal.

She said: “After full consideration of the existing traffic issues in School Lane and considering the proposal made by Councillor Pete Lewington all the objections are noted but overruled. ”

Councillor Charlton pointed out that new legislation which could come into effect next year in Wales which would make parking on pavements illegal.

She said: “Should there be a need for emergency vehicles, specifically a fire engine after 5pm and before 8am they would not be able to drive up School Lane.

“There is no other access to these properties other than from School Lane which is a no through road.”

The other proposals cover parts of Shortbridge Street and Gas Street between the Post Office and the War Memorial where parking issues have also been identified.

Changes to goods vehicle loading bays will also take place along the High Street.

The TRO will also remove the maximum 20 minutes loading and one-hour no return restrictions from the existing bays on Severn Street, Shortbridge Street and Market Street.