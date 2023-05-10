Jailed: Man, 27, knifed his stepfather and support worker in blind rage

Charles Pears, 27, of Old Kerry Road, Newtown, who is autistic, had originally been charged with attempted murder.

But the prosecution accepted guilty pleas to wounding Jeffrey Bielar and Sigrid Menzel, 60, with intent.

Mr Bielar, whom Mold Crown Court was told remained supportive of his stepson, had to be resuscitated after the attack.

Pears, who is autistic, was jailed for six years when he appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

The offences took place in November.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the trigger for Pears’ behaviour had been the support worker making light of him having a blood test.

"That plainly irritated you,” Judge Rowlands told the defendant.

He said Pears tried to squirt the contents of a bleach bottle over Ms Menzel and then stabbed the victims in a blind rage. His stepfather had to be resuscitated, the judge added.

"These are very serious offences which call for a significant custodial sentence,” he said.

Prosecutor Sarah Badrawy said that Mr Bielar said his stepson had mental health issues and remained supportive of him.